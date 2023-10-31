Crozer Health raises pay for 730 workers

Members of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals within Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health approved new one-year contract extension agreements.

The union's affiliates represent 730 workers, including 465 nurses, 142 EMTs and paramedics, 104 medical professionals, and 19 pharmacists at the health system, a union spokesperson told Becker's. Crozer Health is part of Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings.

Union members completed voting on the agreements on Oct. 30, according to a union news release. All four affiliates of PASNAP voted in favor of their new contracts with at least 90% of the vote.

According to the union, nurses received approximately 10% across-the-board pay increases; EMTs and paramedics received $6 per hour across-the-board raises; medical professionals received average wage increases of 8%; and pharmacists received 11% across-the-board wage increases.

"These contracts will absolutely attract new caregivers to work in this healthcare system that means so much to not only the community but to the healthcare professionals who care for these patients," Peggy Malone, RN, said in the release. "They're invaluable."

Crozer Health declined to comment about the agreements.

The agreements follow a deal Prospect reached with two Pennsylvania stakeholders earlier this month to halt active litigation and activate a 270-day window to sell Crozer Health.