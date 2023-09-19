Nurses at California hospital to receive 19% raises

Nurses have approved a new labor contract with Dameron Hospital in Stockton, Calif., which is managed by Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health.

The two-year deal covers about 160 nurses, who are represented by the California Nurses Association, according to a Sept. 19 union news release. It runs through Sept. 15, 2025.

"This successor contract is a victory for patients and for union nurses," Cindy Raebel, RN, said in the release. "We are proud that we fought for an agreement that includes provisions for health and safety protections, safe staffing, and competitive compensation which is essential for safe patient care and for recruiting and retaining nurses."

According to the union, the contract includes a new staffing committee composed of direct-care nurses and stronger language that enhances workplace violence protections and accountability. It also includes wage increases of 19 percent over the life of the contract.

"Our goal in these negotiations was to recognize the hard work of our nurses, reach a contract that helps us to recruit and retain talent, and better position Dameron for the future," Brooke McCollough, Adventist Health Lodi Memorial and Dameron Hospital president, said in a statement shared with Becker's. "We think this new agreement does all of those things, and we are proud of it."