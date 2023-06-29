Staff at HCA Texas hospitals get pay bump

Members of the Service Employees International Union at Las Palmas and Del Sol medical centers in El Paso, Texas, will receive pay increases under a new, recently approved contract, the El Paso Times reported June 28.

SEIU Texas represents more than 6,000 healthcare workers and janitors in Corpus Christi, El Paso and Houston, according to its website. This includes about 1,000 non-nurse staff at the El Paso hospitals, such as personal care technicians, laboratory and equipment technicians, and maintenance, cleaning and kitchen workers.

Las Palmas and Del Sol hospitals are part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Under the new contract, which expires in May 2026, the Las Palmas and Del Sol hospitals' hourly minimum wage increases $1 to $13.50, according to a union news release shared with Becker's.

"This contract represents a great step forward in securing better pay for healthcare workers and safe staffing to care for healthcare patients," Michelle Harvey, a Del Sol surgical technician and union steward, said in the release. "We hope the better pay and treatment in this contract will provide El Paso with the higher quality healthcare it deserves."

According to the union, the contract also includes:

6.4 percent compounded wage increase by 2026

A 1.5 percent "market equity adjustment" to increase the pay of high demand jobs

Bereavement leave expansion to include the family of a worker's spouse

A guarantee of no increase to healthcare costs and premiums

Las Palmas and Del Sol hospitals provide safe and appropriate staffing "in line with other community hospitals and applicable regulations," and continue to provide competitive pay and a generous benefits package, hospital officials said in a statement released after the labor deal was reached, according to the El Paso Times.

"We are pleased that after three months of good faith negotiations with the union, we have reached a comprehensive contract agreement," hospital officials said, according to the newspaper.



Becker's has reached out to the hospitals and will update the story if a comment is received.