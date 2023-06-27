California system, nurses reach agreement with 'historic' pay increase

Members of Professional Resource for Nurses have approved a tentative agreement with Mountain View, Calif.-based El Camino Health.

The union represents non-administrative, non-management, non-supervisory registered nurses at El Camino Health, a subsidiary of El Camino Hospital District.

Union members approved the new three-year contract on June 25, according to a hospital news release. The contract runs from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2026.

"This new agreement is a testament to our strong commitment to our nurses as well as our patients, who choose to seek care at El Camino Health," Dan Woods, CEO of El Camino Health, said in the hospital release. "The fact that we were able to reach consensus just three months after discussions began is a testament to the professionalism of the El Camino Hospital and PRN negotiating teams."

According to the deal, which is posted on the union website, the agreement includes a 16 percent pay increase for nurses over three years.

John McClure, MSN, RN-BC, union president and chief negotiator, told Mountain View Voice that the 16 percent pay raise is a "historic increase." Nurses will receive a 6 percent raise this fiscal year, 5 percent next year and 5 percent for the final contract year.

The agreement also includes added verbiage for fair allocation of overtime and extra shifts; language changes to include the current clinical ladder process; added language to address workplace violence; and added language allowing night shift nurses the option of the night before and night of jury duty/call to have the night off.

"The ratification of this contract signifies a milestone in our ongoing journey towards improving working conditions, compensation and benefits for all nurses within El Camino," Mr. McClure wrote on the union website. "It reflects our shared vision of cultivating an environment that recognizes and values the exceptional contributions made by each nurse, in every department."