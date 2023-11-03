Allegheny General nurses approve deal with 23% average raises

Members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania have approved a new three-year union contract with Pittsburgh-based Allegheny General Hospital.

The union represents 1,200 nurses and nurse practitioners at the hospital, according to a Nov. 3 SEIU news release. Allegheny General is part of Allegheny Health Network, which is also based in Pittsburgh.

Union members and the hospital began negotiating a new labor contract in September, according to the release. The new deal includes an average raise of 23% over the life of the contract; a minimum $40 an hour starting rate by the end of the contract for all nurses with a BSN degree; a new salary scale for salary and specialty nurses based on years of licensure; and significant raises for nurse practitioners.

Additionally, the new contract includes a commitment to hiring 70 new per diem pool nurses, as well as a lowered copay for mental health visits.

"We are so proud of what we accomplished in this contract together, and pleased that we were able to work with AGH management to reach a settlement that addresses many of the factors driving nurses away from the bedside," Angie Noel, RN, said in the release. "Now nurses know that if they want a stable career with the best wages, benefits and staffing, they need to come to AGH."



The hospital shared the following statement with Becker's: "We are extremely pleased to have reached a new contract with our represented nurses at Allegheny General Hospital. The agreement is reflective of our commitment to providing competitive wages and benefits for all employees at AHN. In fact, this new contract with our AGH nurses is part of a planned investment in AHN's workforce that will further strengthen our ability to continue recruiting and retaining the best and brightest healthcare professionals to help us fulfill our mission."