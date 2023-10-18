Chicago nurses reach deal with 17% raises

Members of the National Nurses Organizing Committee have approved a new three-year labor contract with Jackson Park Hospital in Chicago.

The contract covers more than 60 nurses, according to a news release from the union, which is an affiliate of National Nurses United. Union members approved the deal on Oct. 13.

"We are so proud of this new contract," Jennifer Harris-Goldsmith, RN, said in the release. "After historic bouts of inflation and a nurse staffing crisis, we were able to overcome and collectively win a contract that will improve staffing and patient outcomes all without taking any concessions and significantly increasing compensation for bedside nurses. This compensation package puts Jackson Park more in line with other nearby hospitals, which will make it easier to recruit and retain experienced nurses."

Under the contract, nurses will receive average wage increases of 17 percent over the life of the deal, according to the union. The agreement also includes workplace violence prevention measures, recruitment and retention language, and increased tuition reimbursement for education.

The new contract runs from July 1, 2023, to July 1, 2026.






