Dignity Health hospital workers to receive 18% raises

Members of the Caregivers and Healthcare Employees Union have approved a new contract with Glendale (Calif.) Memorial Hospital and Health Center, part of San Francisco-based Dignity Health.

Workers approved the deal Aug. 14, the union, an affiliate of the California Nurses Association, said in a news release.

The deal covers more than 400 respiratory therapists, laboratory technicians and other healthcare workers.

According to the union, the contract includes workplace violence prevention language, health and safety provisions, an 18 percent wage increase over four years, and a competitive minimum starting rate.

"This contract is a big step forward for recruitment and retention," Christopher Vidal, a technical assistant at Glendale Memorial, said in the release. "The new agreement will help us recruit new employees and keep staff who are committed and loyal to the Glendale community."

Hospital spokesperson Christina Zicklin shared the following statement with Becker's: "We are pleased to have reached a fair, four-year agreement with the Caregivers and Healthcare Employees Union at Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center. The agreement, which was ratified on Aug. 14, reflects the commitment of our dedicated caregivers who work hard every day to keep our patients and our community healthy."











