6 hospitals, health systems raising workers' pay

The following hospitals and health systems have announced or shared plans for raising workers' pay in November:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list.

1. Baltimore-based LifeBridge Health is raising the hourly minimum wage for many employees to $16. The move affects about 270 employees and will eventually cover about 2,500 positions at the health system.

2. Members of the Maine State Nurses Association approved a contract with Millinocket (Maine) Regional Hospital that includes wage increases of 10 percent to 11 percent over three years and step increases. The contract covers about 30 nurses, according to Maine Public.

3. Members of the Massachusetts Nurses Association approved a contract with Milford (Mass.) Regional Medical Center that includes 8.5 percent across-the-board raises for each nurse over the next two years. The contract covers more than 500 registered nurses.

4. Members of the California Nurses Association reached a tentative agreement with Kaiser Permanente, averting a planned two-day strike by more than 21,000 registered nurses and nurse practitioners in Northern California. The tentative deal boosts wages for Northern California nurses by 22.5 percent over four years.

5. Members of the Oregon Nurses Association approved a contract with Providence Hood River (Ore.) Memorial Hospital that includes wage increases between 14 percent and 21 percent over the next two years (not counting increases to differentials/premium pay). The contract covers about 150 nurses.

6. Registered nurses at Pittsfield, Mass.-based Berkshire Medical Center approved a contract that includes a 3 percent across-the-board wage increase retroactive to Sept. 30, 2021; a 4.5 percent across-the-board wage increase effective Sept. 30, 2022; a 3.5 percent across-the-board wage increase effective Sept. 30, 2023; and a 4 percent across-the-board wage increase effective Sept. 30, 2024. The contract covers members of the Massachusetts Nurses Association.