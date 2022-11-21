Maine hospital nurses to see 10%-11% wage increase over 3 years

Members of the Maine State Nurses Association have approved a new contract with Millinocket (Maine) Regional Hospital that includes raises.

The three-year contract covers about 30 nurses, according to Maine Public. Union members approved the agreement Nov. 1.

"This contract greatly improves our ability to recruit and retain nurses which is essential to safe patient care," Dyana Gallant, RN, said in a Nov. 17 union news release. "We also made improvements that hold the hospital accountable for making sure the workplace is safe and measures are being taken to prevent workplace violence."

According to the union, the contract includes:

Wage increases of 10 to 11 percent over the life of the contract and step increases.

Reporting language and security precautions related to workplace violence prevention.

Investment in continuing education.

Standards and benefits of the prior contract.

Becker's reached out to the hospital for a comment and will update the story if one is received.