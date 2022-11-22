LifeBridge Health raises minimum wage for thousands of workers to $16 an hour

Baltimore-based LifeBridge Health is raising the minimum wage for many of its employees to $16 an hour. The move follows a similar increase that came roughly two years ago to $15 an hour.

The move, which became effective in October, immediately affects approximately 270 employees and will eventually cover about 2,500 positions across the hospital system.

“We understand the importance of evaluating compensation and making adjustments that recognize team members for their valuable contributions," Leslie Simmons, executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in a Nov. 21 statement. "LifeBridge Health will continue to make investments that allow our health system to remain competitive in a high-demand market."

The group, which operates hundreds of locations in the Greater Baltimore area, including five acute care hospitals, said earlier this month it is planning to team up with George Washington University in Washington, D.C., for a new medical campus located at Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.