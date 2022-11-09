LifeBridge Health to partner with George Washington University for new medical campus

Baltimore-based LifeBridge Health is planning to team up with George Washington University in Washington, D.C., for a new medical campus located at Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.

The Regional Medical Campus will offer third- and fourth-year medical students at the university clinical training and education, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Sixty third- and fourth-year students will have the opportunity to complete their first two years of didactic training in Washington, D.C., at the university's Foggy Bottom campus, followed by a full year of clerkships in the third year and specialty electives in the fourth year at the Sinai campus and LifeBridge Health facilities.

LifeBridge Health said it hopes to retain these students for graduate medical education programs or as future physicians of the healthcare system.

The campus is expected to receive its first class of third-year students in spring 2023.