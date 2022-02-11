5 recent investments in healthcare employee retention, recruitment

To boost employee retention and recruitment amid a drastic labor shortage, several hospitals, health systems and states are making major investments in the healthcare workforce.

Five investments in the healthcare workforce since Jan. 28, as reported on by Becker's:

1. Sentara makes $125M investment in employee compensation

Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare will make a $125 million investment in its employees in 2022 by offering $110 million in pay increases and $15 million in benefit enhancements.

2. Maine distributing payments for bonuses for 20,000 direct support healthcare workers

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services said Feb. 9 that it will begin distributing $116 million for new-hire and retention bonuses for home- and community-based employees.

3. Norton Healthcare announces $2.4M partnership to expand workforce

Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare is partnering with Bellarmine University in Louisville on a $2.4 million effort to expand and diversify the regional workforce.

4. UCHealth launches education, upskilling program to tackle staffing challenges

To attract and retain employees, Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth launched a new education and upskilling program.

5. Ballad Health offers employees bonuses up to $1,250

To recognize the work of employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health is giving full-time and part-time team members bonuses of up to $1,250, the health system's chair and CEO, Alan Levine, said Feb. 2.