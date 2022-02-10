Maine distributing payments for bonuses for 20,000 direct support healthcare workers

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services said Feb. 9 that it will begin distributing $116 million for new-hire and retention bonuses for home- and community-based employees.

The bonuses, announced in November, are funded through the American Rescue Plan and cover 20,184 direct support workers at 311 providers.

"These bonus payments are a recognition of their vital work and central to our broader investment in strengthening our system of care and services for older adults and those with disabilities and mental health challenges now and into the future," Gov. Janet Mills said in a news release.

The bonuses will be distributed in multiple phases.

State officials said they are distributing the first half of the bonuses now and will distribute the second half later in February.

Providers will pay bonuses to workers by June 30, they said.

