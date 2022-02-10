Sentara makes $125M investment in employee compensation

Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare will make a $125 million investment in its employees in 2022 by offering $110 million in pay increases and $15 million in benefit enhancements.

Starting March 17, all eligible employees — up to and including the director level — will receive a 5 percent market pay increase, according to a Feb. 10 news release. They may also receive a merit increase of 3-4 percent in May 2022.

This will affect more than 96 percent of the system's 29,000 employees, the release said.

Additionally, starting Jan. 1, employees can access reimbursement programs for adoption, infertility care, surrogacy and gestational carrier expenses. There will also be additional benefits, such as more paid time off and paid parental leave.

"Investing in our people is always a top priority and in line with our mission to improve health every day. I am grateful for their dedication and have been humbled to witness the resilience they've shown over the last two years," Sentara President and CEO Howard Kern said in the release.