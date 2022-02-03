Ballad Health offers employees bonuses up to $1,250

To recognize the work employees are doing during the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health is giving full-time and part-time team members bonuses of up to $1,250, the health system's chairman and CEO, Alan Levine, said Feb. 2.

Full-time employees who were paid an average of 60 hours per pay period (regular, overtime, paid time off and medical leave) from July 4, 2021, through Jan. 31, 2022, or began working at Ballad Health more recently and are paid an average of 60 hours per pay period (regular, overtime) will receive $1,250, said Mr. Levine. The bonus will be paid in two installments, one in March and another in July.

Part-time employees will receive a bonus of $625, also in two installments. Mr. Levine said he and executive vice presidents are not eligible for the bonuses, and employees must be actively working at the time of the payout.

"The people in our region need and appreciate you," he wrote in his message to workers. "We are all thankful for the work which has been done, and we look forward to the important work that lay ahead as we work with our partners to restore stability in our nation's health delivery system and our own local health delivery system."

In addition to the bonuses, Ballad Health is offering employees working in May a special PTO cash-out of up to 40 hours, payable that month.