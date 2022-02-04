UCHealth launches education, upskilling program to tackle staffing challenges

As part of efforts to attract and retain employees, Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth launched a new education and upskilling program.

The UCHealth Ascend Career Program, offered in partnership with Guild Education, will offer opportunities to UCHealth employees looking to grow their careers while attracting new workers in healthcare, the health system said in a Feb. 4 news release.

"UCHealth is taking an innovative approach to improving healthcare labor challenges by providing exciting education benefits for both our current staff, as well as those who wants to enter the healthcare field," said Elizabeth Concordia, president and CEO of UCHealth. "We know the cost of higher education and certification programs can be a barrier to career growth, and the Ascend Program will help extend those opportunities for all."

Over the next several years, the health system plans to invest up to $50 million in the program, including:

Clinical certifications as well as foundational learning programs

Select degree programs in areas such as social work and behavioral health

Education for workers who want to enter healthcare but haven't earned a high school diploma or GED diploma or certificate

UCHealth announced the program as healthcare organizations across the U.S. are facing worker shortages for various reasons, including retirements and COVID-19 pandemic-related circumstances.

