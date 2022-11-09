'There's no space anywhere': Capacity issues intensify at children's hospitals — 4 updates

Children's hospitals across the country are at or above capacity amid a surge in respiratory illnesses, with some describing waiting rooms with as many patients waiting for a bed as occupied beds, NBC News reported Nov. 8.

As of Nov. 7, 76 percent of pediatric beds nationwide were occupied, according to HHS data cited by NBC News. Many hospitals are reaching out to neighboring states to find open beds for transfers, only to find there are none.

"There's no space anywhere," Sage Myers, MD, pediatric emergency medicine physician at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, told Today.

Here are four updates on hospital capacity issues: