Health systems lean into on-demand care

Health systems are leaning into on-demand care to counteract long wait times.

The trend comes amid a finding that the average wait time for appointments across 11 specialties increased to 38 days, compared to the traditional 14-day benchmark. Average wait times across all specialties varied by metropolitan area, ranging from 27 days in Houston, to 39 days in Chicago and Denver, to 44 days in Seattle, to 70 days in Boston.

Here are four systems that have launched on-demand care programs since Aug. 28:

1. Jasper, Ind.-based Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is offering on-demand urgent care video visits through its website. The video consultations are available 24/7 and can diagnose and treat nonemergency medical issues. The service is available in all 50 states.

2. Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center patients will soon have access to on-demand cancer care virtual care services through a partnership with Reimagine Care.

3. New York City-based NYU Langone Health is offering walk-in primary care services at two new locations in Manhattan. The appointment-free services are designed to help patients with common health issues and address long wait times.

4. Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System is expanding on-demand cancer care with its partner, Reimagine Care.