Moffitt to offer patients on-demand virtual care through new platform

Moffitt Cancer Center patients will soon have access to on-demand virtual care services.

The Tampa-based cancer center has partnered with Reimagine Care to provide 24/7 access to virtual cancer care services, according to a Sept. 30 news release.

The collaboration is part of the CancerX initiative, a public-private partnership aligned with the national Cancer Moonshot effort. Moffitt hosts the CancerX initiative, which aims to accelerate the development and adoption of novel cancer treatments and care models.

The partnership between Moffit and Reimagine Care is one of the the first launched through the CancerX accelerator program.