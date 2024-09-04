NYU Langone unveils on-demand primary care

NYU Langone Health is now offering walk-in primary care services at two new locations in Manhattan, the New York City-based health system announced Sept. 6.

In August, two "Care on Demand" facilities opened in Manhattan's West Village and on the Upper East Side for new and existing patients to access appointment-free primary care services. Patients will be able to get care for a range of common health issues, such as chronic pain, allergy and asthma symptoms, and viral illnesses.

"NYU Langone Care on Demand offers a new opportunity for people to access our system's exceptional quality, in the moment and without an appointment," Robert Grossman, MD, CEO of the health system and dean of the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, said in a news release. "Once they are connected to the NYU Langone network, new patients can procure the full spectrum of top-ranked clinical specialists available at one of our more than 300 locations, with all of their medical information available to care teams through a single, secure electronic health record."

The offering is one potential solution to mitigate long wait times for medical appointments in the U.S. In July, ECG Management Consultants published a report showing new patients can face an average wait of more than three weeks to get an appointment in many major cities. The report included data on 11 medical specialties, including primary care.