Crozer hospital ordered to halt inpatient, ER care

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is barring patient admissions and suspending emergency room services at Crozer Health's Delaware County Memorial Hospital due to alleged violations of health regulations, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Nov. 4.

The health department's order — effective Nov. 7 — was primarily prompted by Crozer failing to provide diagnostic imaging coverage for the Drexel Hill, Pa.-based hospital, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported.

Crozer shared the following statement with Becker's on behalf of CEO Anthony Esposito: "Crozer Health received an order from the PA Department of Health advising us that due to staffing issues, we must close the Emergency Department at Delaware County Memorial Hospital until further notice, beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, November 7. We have alerted nearby emergency departments and EMS, including our Taylor Hospital and Crozer-Chester Medical Center, that are prepared to see patients."

The Philadelphia Business Journal reported a patient census of seven people at Delaware County Memorial Hospital as of Nov. 4.

Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings acquired Crozer-Keystone Health System in 2016. The Springfield, Pa.-based system, rebranded to Crozer Health in 2020, includes four hospitals.

The state's suspension order is the latest development about Crozer and 168-bed Delaware County Memorial Hospital in what has been an eventful fall. Crozer Health was prepared to halt all services at Delaware County Memorial Hospital by Nov. 20 and transition the hospital to an inpatient behavioral health center by spring 2023. A Pennsylvania judge halted that transition plan in October after the Foundation for Delaware County filed a petition requesting an emergency preliminary injunction.

Crozer has scaled back services at Delaware County Memorial Hospital throughout the year. In January, Crozer closed its maternity ward. By June, it suspended outpatient and intensive care services.



