Top 10 cardiology stories in October
Healthgrades' list of the best hospitals for cardiac care in 2021 was Becker's top-read cardiology story in October.
Here are the 10 most-read stories about cardiology for the month, beginning with the most popular:
- Healthgrades' best hospitals for cardiac care 2021
- Clinical innovations moving the needle in heart care: 7 cardiology leaders discuss
- Kentucky hospital 1st in US to implant Bluetooth heart device
- Piedmont Heart Institute gets new chief
- Cardiology leader at Ohio hospital dies of COVID-19 complications
- Yale launches study on digital health tech for cardiac patients
- How COVID-19 affects the heart: 3 findings
- DMC Children's Hospital of Michigan selects new cardiovascular surgery chief
- 2016 election linked to jump in heart attacks, strokes at California health system
- Lurie Children's appoints Dr. Sunjay Kaushal cardiovascular thoracic surgery chief
