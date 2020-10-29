Top 10 cardiology stories in October

Healthgrades' list of the best hospitals for cardiac care in 2021 was Becker's top-read cardiology story in October.

Here are the 10 most-read stories about cardiology for the month, beginning with the most popular:

  1. Healthgrades' best hospitals for cardiac care 2021

  2. Clinical innovations moving the needle in heart care: 7 cardiology leaders discuss

  3. Kentucky hospital 1st in US to implant Bluetooth heart device

  4. Piedmont Heart Institute gets new chief

  5. Cardiology leader at Ohio hospital dies of COVID-19 complications

  6. Yale launches study on digital health tech for cardiac patients

  7. How COVID-19 affects the heart: 3 findings

  8. DMC Children's Hospital of Michigan selects new cardiovascular surgery chief

  9. 2016 election linked to jump in heart attacks, strokes at California health system

  10. Lurie Children's appoints Dr. Sunjay Kaushal cardiovascular thoracic surgery chief

