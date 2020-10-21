Cardiology leader at Ohio hospital dies of COVID-19 complications

Mukul S. Chandra, MD, a cardiologist with Ohio-based Premier Health, died Oct. 18 of health complications following a COVID-19 diagnosis, reports CBS affiliate WHIO.

Dr. Chandra, 57, received a plasma donation as a possible remedy after the public was asked for help.

He served as the medical director of cardiac preventative care and research, and vice chair of the cardiovascular service line at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. In 2008, he received the American Heart Association Distinguished Achievement Award.

Dr. Chandra took his medical experience across the globe after graduating from MS University in Baroda, India, and worked in the Middle East before practicing in the U.S.

"Dr. Chandra shared his talents with others, mentoring physician residents and participating in many community programs and events," said Premier Health in a statement sent to local media. "Dr. Chandra will be greatly missed and leaves a legacy of excellence and compassion that is of immeasurable value."

