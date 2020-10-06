DMC Children's Hospital of Michigan selects new cardiovascular surgery chief

DMC Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit appointed Mamdouh Dakhel Al-Ahmadi, MD, chief of cardiovascular surgery, effective Nov. 2.

Dr. Al-Ahmadi most recently was deputy director of the heart center and head of the section of cardiac surgery at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center in Riyadhm, Saudi Arabia.



He completed his fellowship in cardiothoracic surgery at the University of Louisville (Ky.) and an additional fellowship in congenital cardiac surgery at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

