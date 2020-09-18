NYU Langone launches new pediatric heart failure, transplant program

New York City-based NYU Langone Transplant Institute and Hassenfeld Children's Hospital have launched a new pediatric heart failure and transplant program, expanding regional access to specialized care for children.

The program is led by Rakesh Singh, MD, pediatric cardiologist and medical director of pediatric heart failure and transplantation at NYU Langone, and T.K. Susheel Kumar, MD, pediatric cardiac surgeon and surgical director of cardiothoracic surgery.

NYU Langone's Pediatric Congenital Heart Program has a 99 percent survival rate, exceeding the national average, according to 2015-19 data from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons. The Transplant Institute has the top adult heart transplant program in the U.S., according to data from the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients based on rapid transplant rates, low mortality while waiting for transplant and one-year post-transplant survival rates.

This is the fifth new solid organ transplant program launched at NYU Langone since 2017. Recent research has focused on utilizing organs that may otherwise be rejected and developing new protocols such as techniques to enable organ donation after cardiac death.

