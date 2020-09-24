Lurie Children's appoints Dr. Sunjay Kaushal cardiovascular thoracic surgery chief

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago selected Sunjay Kaushal, MD, PhD, to serve as division head of cardiovascular thoracic surgery, effective Nov. 2.

Dr. Kaushal most recently worked at Baltimore-based University of Maryland School of Medicine, where he served in several leadership positions, including as director of the pediatric and adult congenital cardiac program and head of pediatric heart transplantation.



He began his career at Lurie Children's, serving as director of cardiac research and of the cardiac extracorporeal membrane oxygenation program from 2010 through 2011.



He has completed two fellowships, one in pediatric cardiac surgery at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London and another in pediatric cardiovascular surgery at University of Michigan-Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor.



Dr. Kaushal succeeds Joseph M. Forbess, MD, who recently resigned to pursue other opportunities.

