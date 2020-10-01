Piedmont Heart Institute gets new chief

Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare has tapped David Kandzari, MD, as chief of Piedmont Heart Institute and the cardiovascular service line.

Dr. Kandzari begins his new role Oct. 1 and will also continue to serve as Piedmont Healthcare's chief scientific officer, Charles Brown III, CEO of Piedmont's physician enterprise, said in a news release.

Dr. Kandzari is a 10-year veteran of Piedmont Healthcare.

Most recently, he served as director of interventional cardiology at Piedmont Heart Institute. He has held national and international leadership roles in heart disease clinical trials and has been involved in national and international heart program committees, according to Piedmont Healthcare.

In his new role, Dr. Kandzari replaces William Blincoe, MD, who remains chief of staff of Piedmont Healthcare's physician enterprise.

Piedmont Healthcare also named Louis Battey, MD, deputy chief of Piedmont Heart Institute, effective Jan. 1.

