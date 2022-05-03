Top 10 cardiology stories in April 

Here are the top 10 cardiology stories Becker's covered in April:

1. 25% of adults have liver condition linked to higher heart disease risk

2. New guidelines on preventive use of low-dose aspirin released

3. FDA approves leadless pacemaker system for slow heart rhythms

4. 3 recent moves from the American College of Cardiology

5. ​​5 cardiologists on the move

6. ​​Medical U of South Carolina 2nd in world to perform heart failure device surgery

7. Morristown Medical Center 1st in US to launch hypertrophic cardiomyopathy fellowship

8. AHA, Joint Commission launch heart attack certification program

9. 3 recent AI developments in cardiology from Cedars-Sinai

10. Association of Black Cardiologists elects new president