3 recent AI developments in cardiology

Researchers continue to develop artificial intelligence to improve cardiovascular care. 

Here are three developments Becker's has covered since Feb. 24: 

1. Researchers at Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai have developed an algorithm that, for the first time, distinguishes between treatable and untreatable forms of sudden cardiac arrest, the medical center said March 30. 

2. Researchers from Cedars-Sinai developed an artificial intelligence tool to predict patients' heart attack risk, the system said March 22.

3. Researchers at Cedars-Sinai's Smidt Heart Institute have created an artificial intelligence tool that can identify and distinguish between two overlooked heart conditions: hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and cardiac amyloidosis, the institute said Feb. 23.

