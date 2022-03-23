Cedars-Sinai develops AI to predict heart attack risk

Researchers from Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai developed an artificial intelligence tool to predict patients' heart attack risk, the system said March 22.

The tool outlines coronary arteries in 3D images, then identifies blood and plaque deposits within the coronary arteries to measure buildup. The tool was then able to accurately predict which patients would experience a heart attack in five years based on the amount and composition of plaque in arteries.

Researchers analyzed images from 1,196 patients who underwent a coronary computed tomography angiography at 11 sites across Australia, Germany, Japan, Scotland and the U.S. They then trained the algorithm to measure plaque by using the images.

Read the study in The Lancet Digital Health here.