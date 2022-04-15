5 cardiologists on the move

Here are five cardiologists who have recently stepped into new roles:

Anekwe Onwuanyi, MD, an advanced heart failure specialist, was elected the 19th president of the Association of Black Cardiologists, the organization said April 13.

Michael Berlowitz, MD, joined Central Maine Healthcare as chief of the Central Maine Heart and Vascular Institute in Lewiston, the Sun Journal reported April 13. Dr. Berlowitz will also serve as medical director of the health system's cardiovascular service line.

Cleveland Clinic Weston (Fla.) Hospital added Jason Wheeler, MD, to its department of vascular medicine, the hospital said April 6.

Edward Fry, MD, began his one-year term as president of the American College of Cardiology April 4.

The department of medicine at University of Louisville (Ky.) selected Kim Williams Sr., MD, to serve as chair beginning July 1.