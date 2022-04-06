Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital adds new cardiology specialist

Cailey Gleeson (Twitter) - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Cleveland Clinic Weston (Fla.) Hospital added Jason Wheeler, MD, to its department of vascular medicine, the hospital said April 6. 

Dr. Wheeler’s clinical interests include pulmonary embolisms, fibromuscular dysplasia, aortic aneurysms, lymphedema and peripheral arterial disease. He is an active member of the Society for Vascular Medicine, the American College of Physicians and the American Medical Association.

"We welcome Dr. Wheeler to our expert team in the Department of Vascular Medicine," said Rodolfo Blandon, MD, president of Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital. "Bringing specialized physicians like Dr. Wheeler to Cleveland Clinic Weston allows us to provide our patients with world-class care."

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles