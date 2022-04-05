New American College of Cardiology president begins 1-year term

Edward Fry, MD, began his one-year term as president of the American College of Cardiology April 4.

Dr. Fry has been a member of the group for almost 30 years, most recently serving as its vice president.

"I am looking forward to learning from and working with ACC's members as they lead transformational cardiovascular care to improve heart health and close gaps in access, value, experience, wellness and equity," Dr. Fry said in an April 4 news release from the college.