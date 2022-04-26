New guidelines on preventive use of low-dose aspirin released 

People with a history of heart attack, atrial fibrillation, stroke or vascular stenting should continue to take low-dose aspirin as directed by their physician, an independent panel of U.S. experts in primary care and prevention advises.

The new guidance, issued April 26 by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, applies to adults ages 40 to 59 years with a 10 percent or greater 10-year cardiovascular disease risk. For people who have no history of cardiovascular disease or stroke, low-dose aspirin is not recommended for prevention of heart attack or stroke, particularly for adults with higher risk for bleeding. Aspirin is also not recommended for adults 60 and older.

"If you are already taking low-dose aspirin because you have had a heart attack, stroke or stenting or you have a history of AFib, continue to take it as directed by your physician. This new guidance about low-dose aspirin does not apply to your situation," Donald Lloyd-Jones, MD, president of the American Heart Association said in an April 25 news release from his organization. "Do not stop taking aspirin without first talking with your doctor."