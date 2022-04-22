3 recent moves from the American College of Cardiology

Here are three recent moves from the American College of Cardiology Becker's has reported on since March 16:

1. Edward Fry, MD, began his one-year term as president of the organization April 4.

2. A new joint guideline from the organization and two other leading groups focused on preventing heart failure in patients showing early signs of "pre-heart failure" and updating treatment strategies for symptomatic heart failure patients.

3. Myocarditis, patient-centered approaches for treating long COVID-19 and guidance on the resumption of exercise after COVID-19 infection were the focus of guidance released by the American College of Cardiology March 16.