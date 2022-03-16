American College of Cardiology issues new treatment guidelines: 3 notes

Myocarditis, patient-centered approaches for treating long COVID-19 and guidance on the resumption of exercise after COVID-19 infection were the focus of new guidance released by the American College of Cardiology on March 16.

"The best means to diagnose and treat myocarditis and long COVID following SARS-CoV-2 infection continues to evolve," stated Ty Gluckman, MD, MHA, co-chair of the expert consensus decision pathway. "This document attempts to provide key recommendations for how to evaluate and manage adults with these conditions, including guidance for safe return to play for both competitive and non-competitive athletes."

The clinical guidance was published March 16 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Three key notes: