New guidelines to prevent heart failure, update treatment 

A new joint guideline from three leading cardiology organizations focuses on preventing heart failure in patients showing early signs of "pre-heart failure" and updating treatment strategies for symptomatic heart failure patients.

The American College of Cardiology, the American Heart Association, and the Heart Failure Society of America published the guidelines in various journals April 1. The new guidelines revise original stages of heart failure, from A-D, to identify heart failure risk factors early. The treatment strategies for symptomatic patients were updated to include SGLT-2 inhibitor medications.