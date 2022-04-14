25% of adults have liver condition linked to higher heart disease risk 

Around 1 in 4 adults have a commonly missed liver condition that increases the risk of heart disease, the American Heart Association said April 14.

The condition, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, occurs when abnormally elevated amounts of fat are deposited in the liver and is often hard to diagnose. The disease shares many similar risk factors with heart disease, but patients are at higher risk for heart disease than those with the same risk factors without the liver condition.

The organization's scientific statement on the matter, which was published April 14 in Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology, emphasizes the need for awareness and monitoring for the condition as well as access to improved screening tools and treatment. It also outlines changes to help prevent and treat the disorder.