AHA, Joint Commission launch heart attack certification program

The American Heart Association and The Joint Commission will begin offering a Comprehensive Heart Attack Center certification program July 1.

The new certification is based on clinical practice guidelines and recommendations calling for the implementation of a care system for all time-sensitive cardiovascular disorders in an effort to minimize delays, according to an April 20 news release emailed to Becker's. Certified facilities will be recognized for meeting standards that "denote the highest level of commitment" to treating acute coronary syndrome.

The certification is available to all Joint Commission-accredited and non-accredited hospitals.

"With the addition of the Comprehensive Heart Attack Center certification, states, regions and communities now have a comprehensive framework to build an effective system of care for patients at highest risk," said Patrick Phelan, executive director of hospital certification business development at The Joint Commission. "The new program joins our existing heart attack certifications with the American Heart Association, including Primary Heart Attack Center (Level II STEMI Center) and Acute Heart Attack Ready (Level III STEMI Center) to help hospitals elevate their cardiac programs — reducing variation and risk for a more consistent approach to every patient."