American College of Cardiology names new president

Dipti Itchhaporia, MD, started her one-year term as president of the American College of Cardiology April 1.

As president, she will oversee the 54,000-member organization with a focus on digital transformation and health equity within cardiology.

Dr. Itchhaporia, an interventional cardiologist and the ACC's former vice president, has been involved with the group for more than 20 years. In addition to her national positions with the ACC, she has held numerous leadership roles at the state level, including as former president of California's chapter.

She is an associate professor of medicine at the University of California in Irvine, and director of disease management at Hoag's Jeffrey M. Carlton Heart and Vascular Institute in Newport Beach, Calif.

Dr. Itchhaporia earned her medical degree at St. Louis University School of Medicine.

More articles on cardiology:

Az. Dignity hospital opens heart arrhythmia center

Heart associations update guidance on heart failure treatment

4 recent heart care partnerships

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.