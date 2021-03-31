4 recent heart care partnerships

Here are four partnerships and affiliations centered on cardiac and cardiovascular care announced recently.

1. TidalHealth partnered Feb. 1 with Nanticoke Cardiology, both based in Seaford, Del., according to Fox affiliate WBOC-TV.

2. Lexington, Ky.-based UK HealthCare and Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Heart & Vascular Institute announced March 31 a partnership that will expand advanced heart failure, ventricular assist device placement and heart transplant services to Kentucky residents.

3. Researchers from Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and AliveCor, a cardiology-focused medical device company, developed an artificial intelligence-powered EKG device to identify patients at risk of sudden cardiac death, according to a Feb. 1 news release.

4. Dayton, Ohio-based Kettering Health Network partnered with Cincinnati-based The Christ Hospital Health Network to open the region's first heart failure clinic.

