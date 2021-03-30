Arizona Dignity hospital opens heart arrhythmia center

Dignity Health Chandler (Ariz.) Regional Medical Center recently opened a heart arrhythmia center to diagnose and treat patients with irregular heartbeats.

The center opened March 22, San Francisco-based Dignity Health said in a March 26 news release emailed to Becker's.

The heart arrhythmia center contains an electrophysiology lab, which physicians will use to determine the cause of patients' abnormal heartbeats. The goal is to create individualized care plans for patients and prevent them from developing serious heart conditions or having a stroke.

