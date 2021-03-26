Competition calls for pediatric cardiac devices to address shortage

The National Capital Consortium for Pediatric Device Innovation is hosting a medical device pitch competition with MedTech Innovator to address the lack of pediatric heart devices, the groups announced March 23.

The "Make your Medical Device Pitch for Kids!" competition is focused on cardiac devices used to treat congenital heart disease and arrhythmias, particularly electrophysiology devices including pacemaker systems and ablation catheters.

Over the past 10 years, only five devices have been approved for use in pediatric electrophysiology patients, according to a news release.

Applications for the competition are being accepted through April 12, with semi-finalists being called back to make their first pitch May 12. Ten finalists will then be selected to participate in MedTech's Innovator accelerator program.

Those with the most commercially viable and usable device will have the chance to earn a $150,000 grant from the FDA.

