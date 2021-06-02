8 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Eight hospitals or health systems have announced, advanced or completed construction projects in the last week.

1. Doctors Hospital loses legal fight over 100-bed hospital in Georgia

A dispute over Augusta (Ga.) University Medical Center's plan to build a 100-bed hospital in Columbia County has finally ended, with the Georgia Supreme Court denying Doctors Hospital of Augusta's appeal to hear its case. The decision will allow Augusta University Medical Center to build the facility.

2. UPMC forges ahead with $2B investment in 3 specialty hospitals

Pittsburgh-based UPMC provided an update May 28 on its $2 billion investment to build three digitally centered specialty hospitals.

3. Construction begins on Piedmont's long-awaited South Carolina hospital

Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, S.C., started construction on its new hospital in Fort Mill, S.C., marking visible progress in a more than 15-year effort to open a facility in the area.

4. Baptist Health South Florida to reopen hospital shuttered by hurricane

Baptist Health South Florida is set to reopen Fishermen's Community Hospital in Marathon, Fla., four years after it closed because of damage from Hurricane Irma in 2017.

5. Phoenix Children's to build $135M hospital

Phoenix Children's plans to build a freestanding, three-story hospital in Glendale, Ariz.

6. U of Iowa reapplies to build $230M hospital after rejection

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City has resubmitted an application to build a $230 million hospital in North Liberty, Iowa.

7. Bronson Healthcare opens new Michigan hospital

Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Bronson Healthcare opened a $22 million hospital in South Haven, Mich., on May 25.

8. New Mexico hospital secures key approval for $400M tower

University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque received a key approval to build a seven-story, $400 million patient tower.