Construction begins on Piedmont's long-awaited South Carolina hospital

Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, S.C., has started construction on its new hospital in Fort Mill, S.C., marking visible progress in a more than 15-year effort to open a facility in the area, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

Piedmont Medical Center first gained approval to build a hospital in Fort Mill, a suburb of Charlotte, N.C., in 2006 — but the medical center faced legal challenges from several hospital systems, including Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health and Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health. The Supreme Court of South Carolina declined to hear Atrium Health's appeal in the case in 2019, clearing the way for Piedmont.

Plans for Piedmont's Fort Mill Medical Center call for building a 200,000-square-foot, 100-bed hospital. It is slated to have a three-story bed tower and helipad.

The hospital is slated to open in fall 2022.