Baptist Health South Florida to reopen hospital shuttered by hurricane

Baptist Health South Florida is set to reopen its Fishermen's Community Hospital in Marathon, Fla., four years after it closed because of damage from Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Coral Gables, Fla.-based Baptist Health demolished the old Fishermen's Community and replaced it with a $43.7 million hospital facility that will house a helipad, emergency services, inpatient and intensive care units, observation rooms, an outpatient laboratory and imaging services.

The new building is nearing completion and is set to open this summer. It is the first new critical access hospital to be built in South Florida in more than 20 years, Baptist Health said in a May 25 news release.