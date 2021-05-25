U of Iowa reapplies to build $230M hospital after rejection

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City has resubmitted an application to build a $230 million hospital in North Liberty, Iowa, according to The Gazette.

The health system's initial certificate-of-need application was rejected by a state board Feb. 17 after hours of arguments. In its decision, the Iowa Board of Regents said the health system failed to collaborate with other local providers on its plan, failed to address that excess capacity exists at its current facilities and failed to acknowledge that there could be a duplication of services.

In the new application, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics addresses each concern point by point, according to the report.

The new application increases the proposed North Liberty facility's square footage from 216,180 to 280,330 square feet and the number of inpatient beds it plans to relocate from its main campus from 36 to 48. The new application also specifies that the beds are not new licensed beds, just shifted beds.

The proposed hospital also would house 16 operating suites as well as imaging, pathology, pharmacy and emergency room services.

Read more here.