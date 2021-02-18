State board rejects U of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics' plan for $230M hospital

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics' plan to build a $230 million hospital in North Liberty, Iowa, was rejected by a state board Feb. 17, but the hospital said it intends to resubmit its application, according to local news station KWWL.

The hospital sought approval to build a four-story hospital with 26 inpatient rooms, 16 operating rooms and an emergency room.

The Iowa Board of Regents voted 3-2 to deny the proposal after about seven hours of arguments.

Officials from other Iowa providers, including Mercy Iowa City, Mercy Cedar Rapids and UnityPoint Health in West Des Moines, argued against the proposal, saying it would duplicate services to the city.

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics CEO Suresh Gunasekaran said in an interview with KWWL that the health system learned a lot about what it needs to do to gain approval and what was done wrong in its first application, and it will reapply.

