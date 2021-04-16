8 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

The following health systems have opened hospitals, advanced proposals to build them or announced plans for them in the last two weeks:

1. Wake Forest Baptist Health to invest $450M in care tower

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center is planning to invest $450 million in a new patient care care tower slated to open in 2025.

2. Atrium Health opens $228M plaza for heart care

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health opened a 400,000-square-foot medical plaza housing a range of specialty cardiovascular services.

3. Bon Secours Mercy Health plans freestanding emergency hospital

Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health plans to build a freestanding emergency hospital in Virginia's Chesterfield County.

4. UPMC International says its expansion into China is on track

Despite the pandemic, Pittsburgh-based UPMC International's expansion plans in China are moving forward. UPMC announced plans to build a network of hospitals in partnership with Chinese conglomerate Wanda Group. The first hospital in Chengdu, China, is still on track to open in June of 2022.

5. Southwest Healthcare System to invest $400M in upgrades

Southwest Healthcare System in Wildomar, Calif., plans to invest more than $400 million into capital projects at its two hospital campuses.

6. Mass General Brigham's plan for outpatient clinic gets pushback from safety-net system

Boston-based Mass General Brigham plans to build an outpatient center in Westborough, Mass., and one safety-net system is opposing the plan.

7. Encompass Health grows to 139 hospitals

Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health has opened a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Lutz, Fla., the company's 139th hospital.

8. Intermountain opens Utah hospital after 6-month delay

After a six-month delay, Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare opened its new hospital in Spanish Fork, Utah.

More articles on capital projects:

Bon Secours Mercy Health plans freestanding emergency hospital

UPMC International says its expansion into China is on track

Southwest Healthcare System to invest $400M in upgrades

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.