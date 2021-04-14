Atrium Health opens $228M plaza for heart care

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health opened a 400,000-square-foot medical plaza housing a range of specialty cardiovascular services, according to an April 14 news release.

The Atrium Health Kenilworth Medical Plaza cost $228.1 million to build.



The new plaza has an outpatient cardiovascular imaging facility, a center for sports cardiology, an advanced cardiac rehabilitation center and space for research.

"With this innovative medical plaza, we’re extending our mission of bringing health, hope and healing for all — even further," Eugene Woods, president and CEO of Atrium Health, said in the news release. "As we continue to grow our footprint, this state-of-the art facility will be a destination center for anyone seeking the best specialty physicians in the country."

